McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Parker Hannifin Corp, Adient PLC, Sells , The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: PH, ARKG, ADNT, GAIN, VRTX, SLDP, RNG, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PNC, PANW, NVAX, HBM, HOV, F, FL, EGLE, CPG, CET, BBBY, ATUS, ALKS,
- Added Positions: SCHG, JPST, SCHD, SCHB, VXUS, SCHY, SCHM, ARKK, DFAX, VB, BSV, TOTL, PRTK, PBR, PAA, PSEC, SCHZ, SIMO, JWN, TMHC, TEF, TEN, TY, TPC, VIAC, WDC, MJ, AMSC, AINV, BIG, SAVA, CLB, CS, DSL, DRQ, ET, EPD, OGN, GCI, HBI, INCY, SDG, IWD, JPIN, KSS, KLIC, MMP, AMCX,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, VO, MMM, QCOM, MTD, MRVL, AEHR, AMZN, IPG, IDXX, CVX, MSFT, EW, SPG, M, GH, WMT, WFRD, WCC, LEN, EOG, ENB, FANG, DHR, CMA, CPE, BGFV, ARCC, ANTM, ACAD,
- Sold Out: ZIXI, TTD, VUG, VTV, LQD, IEMG, GLAD, AQUA, PWR, WATT, GME, AEVA, HT, MDP, MDP, MOV, MPC, REG, SIG, TEVA, MAXR, RKT, DM, GHL, GCO, FE, CATO, ATI, PPC, PKOH, NXPI, NCLH, INGN, GROW, ESPR, BIIB, ATRO,
For the details of McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccarthy+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 303,827 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 139,966 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 382,561 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 150,447 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 49,846 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adient PLC (ADNT)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 231 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $210.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $131.87, with an estimated average price of $98.98. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 22 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ranger Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.32%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Big Lots Inc by 121.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.52 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.Sold Out: Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gladstone Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.57.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.
