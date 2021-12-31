Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, ArcBest Corp, Sells Avis Budget Group Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Signature Bank

New Purchases: ARCB, AMD, MTCH, CF, GSUS, PANW, MRO, MA, FANG, JPIE, OVV, MTDR, SSNC, BCX, MELI, BWA, PALL, DOCT, DNOV, IRT, IVW, PEAK, CIEN, HPQ, LMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, ArcBest Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Match Group Inc, sells Avis Budget Group Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Signature Bank, Generac Holdings Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Delta Investment Management, LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 46,880 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,998 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,123 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 18,692 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.36% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 259,389 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91%

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $89.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 29,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $123.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.07, with an estimated average price of $63.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.834800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 44,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $515.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 31,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 166,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 161.11%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 357.73%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 81,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3152.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 70,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $357.17, with an estimated average price of $224.62.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.

Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.