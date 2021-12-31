Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Eversource Energy

New Purchases: NOBL, XLB, XLRE, SPGP, SCHV, SCHD, CVX, RSP, APD, XLE, AVGO, AMZN, PNC, NEE, NVTS, AAP, AMT, ECL, EQIX, INFO, ITW, TMO, ALC, PANW, APTV, ULTA, WEC, GWW,

NOBL, XLB, XLRE, SPGP, SCHV, SCHD, CVX, RSP, APD, XLE, AVGO, AMZN, PNC, NEE, NVTS, AAP, AMT, ECL, EQIX, INFO, ITW, TMO, ALC, PANW, APTV, ULTA, WEC, GWW, Added Positions: VYM, MSFT, ABT, FB, V, UNH, UPS, SBUX, QCOM, PAYX, MCD, JPM, HD, LLY, ETN, CCI, CSCO, CVS, BLK, AAPL, PLD, MMC, GOOGL, CMCSA, TXN, DIS, SPTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 630,759 shares, 26.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 73,729 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 301,699 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 214,022 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.11% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 373,493 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.73%. The holding were 630,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 301,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 373,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 157,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 133,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 120,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 417.11%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 214,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 104.41%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12.