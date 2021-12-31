Freemont Management S.A. Buys Accenture PLC, Splunk Inc, Stellantis NV, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

- New Purchases: ACN, STLA, FOUR, FICO, AMBA, ENPH, LMND, PSFE, SI, PANW, DCT, ESTC, ADSK, SMAR,
- Added Positions: SPLK, CDNS, KEYS, EDU, GS, CRM, PYPL, OKTA, KNBE,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, U, MRVL, URA,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, AMZN, EL, EOG, IWD, CBRE, FB, NRG, TMO, SBUX, NEE, WMT, ABT, ABBV, MCD, VRSK, RTX, BMY, IR, EQIX, GM, MRK, ALK, CTXS, RCL, BA, VRT, DE, DLTR, APTV, IPGP, PINS, FVRR, HON, CLVT, ATVI, TMUS, IQV, LNG, ACA, VIAC, ROK, NVTA, OXY, BLDP, OGN, CZR, XPO, BC, LULU, NBR, GNRC, XMTR, SCU, FDX,
For the details of Freemont Management S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freemont+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Freemont Management S.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,597 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,461 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 439,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 107,400 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 55,680 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $502.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $138.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $141.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 217.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 77,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $147.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 67,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 1877.40%. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,024,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.95%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 106.53%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $367.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Freemont Management S.A.. Also check out:
1. Freemont Management S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Freemont Management S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Freemont Management S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Freemont Management S.A. keeps buying