Freemont Management S.A. Buys Accenture PLC, Splunk Inc, Stellantis NV, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

Investment company Freemont Management S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Splunk Inc, Stellantis NV, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, EOG Resources Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freemont Management S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Freemont Management S.A. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Freemont Management S.A.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,597 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,461 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 439,000 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 107,400 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 55,680 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.62 and $439.63, with an estimated average price of $396.82. The stock is now traded at around $502.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $138.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Freemont Management S.A. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $141.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 217.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 77,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $147.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 67,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 1877.40%. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 44.51%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,024,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.95%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Freemont Management S.A. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 106.53%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $367.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Freemont Management S.A. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.



