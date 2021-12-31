New York Life Investment Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ET

- New Purchases: XOP, XVV, HYXF, SOXX, EFIV, NUHY,
- Added Positions: CLRG, IQSI, GVI, SCHA, IEFA, SCHM, MGC, SHYG, AGG, SCHZ, BKLN, USHY, VO, VGK, USIG, NUBD, SCZ, IEMG, NUSC, NUMV, IJR, ESGD, NUMG, NULV, SUSC,
- Reduced Positions: IQSU, CSML, IWD, MGV, EAGG, GDX, SUSB,
- Sold Out: IJH, BSV,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW YORK LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) - 10,930,390 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.98%
- INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CLRG) - 9,276,143 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
- IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) - 7,300,187 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) - 6,804,990 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CSML) - 4,724,745 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV)
New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate (HYXF)
New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $476.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV)
New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY)
New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $24.42, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.421500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 289,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 241,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 115,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 175,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)
New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 174.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
New York Life Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
New York Life Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.
