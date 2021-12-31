New York Life Investment Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ET

New Purchases: XOP, XVV, HYXF, SOXX, EFIV, NUHY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York Life Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, New York Life Investment Management Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) - 10,930,390 shares, 24.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.98% INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CLRG) - 9,276,143 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) - 7,300,187 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) - 6,804,990 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CSML) - 4,724,745 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $476.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $43.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $24.42, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.421500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 289,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $92.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 241,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 66.49%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 115,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 175,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 174.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 40,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

New York Life Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.