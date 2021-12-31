Beck Bode, LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: ZI, LAD, MRVL, DTE, BBY, AVT, ASGN, HPE, SPOT, URI, LSI, YETI, WST, CLS, CDNS, LULU, COST, HOG, KNX, MTD, EXC,
- Added Positions: PLYA, STZ, NARI, WEC, FTV, A, SONO, APH, DRVN, MSFT, GIL, MRVI, HE, LUNG, CVS, AAPL, ZS, AY, ETR, LOW, AVTR, SPB, STX, ICLR, PKG, ON, FISV, TEL, TXN, MIME, DE, CLX, AUDC, TMO, EW, BMY, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: ONEM, DDOG, NVDA, FTNT, XOM, JNJ, PFE, BAC, CSCO, PG, RTX,
- Sold Out: FB, OGE, VZ, VRTX, ABB, REGN, NBIX, ISRG, UTHR, ABBV, FDX, AXSM, ROK, XRAY, RARE, NVST, QRVO, PNC, DGX, T,
For the details of Beck Bode, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+bode%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Beck Bode, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 95,336 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,599 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 171,246 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- NiSource Inc (NI) - 521,928 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 56,898 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 211,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $285.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 44,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 140,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 96,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 103,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 193,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Beck Bode, LLC added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Beck Bode, LLC added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Beck Bode, LLC. Also check out:
1. Beck Bode, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beck Bode, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beck Bode, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beck Bode, LLC keeps buying