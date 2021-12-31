Beck Bode, LLC Buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: ZI, LAD, MRVL, DTE, BBY, AVT, ASGN, HPE, SPOT, URI, LSI, YETI, WST, CLS, CDNS, LULU, COST, HOG, KNX, MTD, EXC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, DTE Energy Co, Best Buy Co Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Bode, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beck Bode, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 95,336 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,599 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 171,246 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% NiSource Inc (NI) - 521,928 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 56,898 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 211,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $285.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 44,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 140,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 96,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 103,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 193,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11.

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15.

Beck Bode, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.