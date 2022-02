D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Comcast Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. owns 99 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d%27orazio+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,065,199 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 219,032 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.69% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 574,530 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 145,713 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 569,892 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 379,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 92,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 81.41%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $66.51 and $101.18, with an estimated average price of $88.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 79.65%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $519.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.