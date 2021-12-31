Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Workday Inc, Envista Holdings Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: WDAY, NVST, LW,
- Added Positions: FIVE, FB, GOOGL, TJX, ENB, TRP, AMGN, MMC, CFR, ADI, NDSN, QCOM, CRL, MA, ADBE, BCE, SJR, BEP, EOG, FTS, CP, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, MSFT, AMZN, IBKR, DHR, PEP, LIN, V, BAM, TD, TMO, AAPL, DSGX, DHI, TU, GRP.U, RY, WCN, TRI, CNI, SLF, BNS, TFII, CME, DLR, FSV, PG, CIGI, BBU, TIXT, SHOP, GIB,
- Sold Out: COST, BLK, AQN, ATVI, FIS,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 654,828 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.86%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 521,480 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,251,725 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,568,758 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 476,894 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.01%
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $236.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 473,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,477,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,112,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 143.85%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $171.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 736,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 476,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2865.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 159.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 913,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,130,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,348,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.
