Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Workday Inc, Envista Holdings Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Workday Inc, Envista Holdings Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Five Below Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Netflix Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Interactive Brokers Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 654,828 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.86% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 521,480 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,251,725 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,568,758 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 476,894 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.01%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $236.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 473,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,477,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.73 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $41.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,112,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 143.85%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $171.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 736,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 61.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 476,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 48.81%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2865.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 159.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 913,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,130,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,348,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.