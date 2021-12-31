Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, AbbVie Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co

New Purchases: MS, PFF, LOW, HON, MMM, KR, UBER,

MS, PFF, LOW, HON, MMM, KR, UBER, Added Positions: JNJ, ABBV, CVX, GILD, STZ, MRK, DHR, FCX, CRM, SCHW, ORCL, INTC, DUK, STT, VZ, ADI, NEE, XOM, CFB, QQQ, JPC, PLTR,

JNJ, ABBV, CVX, GILD, STZ, MRK, DHR, FCX, CRM, SCHW, ORCL, INTC, DUK, STT, VZ, ADI, NEE, XOM, CFB, QQQ, JPC, PLTR, Reduced Positions: T, GOOGL, FRC, BX, MSFT, AAPL, HD, TMO, KKR, AMZN, XLNX, BRK.B, FB, BAC, ZTS, GOOG, QCOM, MCK, NVDA, PFE, ABT, GDV, SYK, ADBE, EIM, K, PYPL, EBAY, PEP, MCD, CCI, NUV, NAC, MDT, GO, PG,

T, GOOGL, FRC, BX, MSFT, AAPL, HD, TMO, KKR, AMZN, XLNX, BRK.B, FB, BAC, ZTS, GOOG, QCOM, MCK, NVDA, PFE, ABT, GDV, SYK, ADBE, EIM, K, PYPL, EBAY, PEP, MCD, CCI, NUV, NAC, MDT, GO, PG, Sold Out: BABA, BA, BBY, SBUX, RL, PSLV, PHYS,

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, Morgan Stanley, AbbVie Inc, Chevron Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells AT&T Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co, Best Buy Co Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 678,124 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 294,157 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,702 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,656 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 91,083 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 51,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 106,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $229.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 126.74%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 164,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 42.16%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 125,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 132.28%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 77,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $237.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1.

Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14.