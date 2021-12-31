Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Unity Software Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Roku Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ASML, U, COIN, PDI, OMF, GFS, ASAN, VOO, CL, FDX, PSA, WM, PTF, EPD, EVLV,

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, Unity Software Inc, Linde PLC, Coinbase Global Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Roku Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Biogen Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,647 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 102,522 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 157,522 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,306 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 42,776 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $652.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 1620.80%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.