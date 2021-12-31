Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Unity Software Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Roku Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ASML, U, COIN, PDI, OMF, GFS, ASAN, VOO, CL, FDX, PSA, WM, PTF, EPD, EVLV,
- Added Positions: LIN, DIS, FB, ETSY, ADBE, SI, MINT, NVDA, GOOGL, STZ, SWKS, CI, AVGO, SCHW, JPM, TIP, IJR, BRK.B, CSCO, AGG, LDUR, SUB, PFF, SHM, SPY, BX, VIG, VTEB, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, EVV, AMGN, XOM, INTC, LRCX, LOW, VZ, THQ, JRO, SPXX, AOD, MPLX, GOOG, BFZ, NRK, PRF, PNC, GLD, FNDF, VYM, IBM, XLK, KO,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, ROKU, PYPL, BIIB, AMZN, SPHB, SQ, XLE, CRWD, SLQT, ELVT, DBL, OGN, IVZ, COF, MBSD, AAWW, JHG, RA, ENVA, RJF, UNM, ECF, PAA, WGO, TOL, PRU, BKT, UTF, GLQ, GRX, FLT, T, VLUE, DEEP, BMY, EZPW, RE, AMAT, ALL, MEI, HRB, MGA, MO, JLL, DISCA, BWG, RGA, HOMB, BOND, KELYA, ORCL, LMT, MSFT, AMD, WBA, QQQ, MET, EMD, SFM, ISD, NEE, AB, STK, MA, FMY, WIW, JMM, AXP, FNDC, AEP, MMM, VTI, MRNA, TFC, BAC, COST, DHR, GILD, TSLA, HD, EFR, KMB, WMT, UNH, UNP, TSM, SYK, CRM, NKE,
- Sold Out: DOCU, PCI, LCID, DIAX, VTA, PSFE, ZM, ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, ARKG, IEFA, IBB, PSEC, OXSQ, NYMT, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 276,647 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 102,522 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 157,522 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,306 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 42,776 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $652.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 15,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 1620.80%. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 34,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $133.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.
