BCK Capital Management LP Buys Cerner Corp, Xilinx Inc, SPX FLOW Inc, Sells , Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, IHS Markit

- New Purchases: CERN, VRS, CONE, PNM, CCMP, ROG, VG, TACO, CPLG, TSC, NPTN, MNTV, ARNA, MCFE, EPAY, MIME, FTSI, PAE, HTZ, HYAC, HYAC, ACTD, FOUN, KIND, IMPX, IONQ, PL, SDACU, PRSR,
- Added Positions: XLNX, FLOW, TGNA, NUAN, SPOK, PPC, WRK, TUEM, APSG, KVSC, NMMC, GENI, PRPB, KVSA, GCP, WTW, SCPL, ACM, NLOK, CBOE, NLSN, CAS, ARBG, SCOA, CFIV, OCA, GPACU, GPACU, FTEV.U, TACA, TBCPU, HTPA, CSTA.U, ATC, AAC.U, BLUA.U, SNRH, CTAQ, XPOA, ITA, MRLN, NWPX, KRA, CRHC, PIAI, EQD, SEAH, HIGA, TEKK, RMGCU, FACT.U, IIII, SCLEU, FINMU, LHC, KRNLU, GSQD.U, GSAQ, JWSM.U, SPGS.U, EPHY, PPGH, HLAHU, ITI, IMVT, CHPM, DNMR, LHC.U, LHC.U, PPGHU, KLAQU, EPHYU, GSAQU, PRSRU, ZWRKU, FCAX.U, ENVIU, ADERU, BIOTU, OEPWU, HCIIU, CND, EQHA.U, HMCO,
- Reduced Positions: MNR, INFO, COHR, VNE, AJRD, HEAR, CHNG, DIS, GGPI, GSKY,
- Sold Out: HRC, SCR, KSU, STRL, SJR, CZR, SPWH, MDP, MDP, STFC, GPX, WBT, FIVN, XENT, DSPG, RAVN, ESXB, XONE, SAFM, MX, XLRN, VEI, YAC, QADA, CVA, CXP, CLDR, CSOD, SIC, INOV, ITMR, ECHO, STMP, GTS, TRIL, YELL, SVOK, HPQ, THMAU, ATMR.U, MRAC, KDMN, KVSB,
For the details of BCK Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bck+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BCK Capital Management LP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 126,686 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.01%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 180,973 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.54%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 47,053 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.89%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 72,391 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW) - 63,312 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.73%
BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 72,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verso Corp (VRS)
BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Verso Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 22,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 33,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 75.89%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $209.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 47,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 63,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 280.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 135,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 180,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)
BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Spok Holdings Inc by 143.73%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 325,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 144,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (SCR)
BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: (KSU)
BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)
BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.8.Sold Out: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of BCK Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. BCK Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCK Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCK Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCK Capital Management LP keeps buying