BCK Capital Management LP Buys Cerner Corp, Xilinx Inc, SPX FLOW Inc, Sells , Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, IHS Markit

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, Xilinx Inc, SPX FLOW Inc, Verso Corp, CyrusOne Inc, sells , Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, IHS Markit, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, BCK Capital Management LP owns 132 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 126,686 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.01% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 180,973 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.54% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 47,053 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.89% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 72,391 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW) - 63,312 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.73%

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 72,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Verso Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 22,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 33,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 5,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 75.89%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $209.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 47,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 63,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 280.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 135,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 180,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Spok Holdings Inc by 143.73%. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 325,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 47.72%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 144,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The sale prices were between $22.75 and $29.02, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.