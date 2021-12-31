Broadmark Asset Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

For the details of BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broadmark+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 344,091 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Broadmark Asset Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 344,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Broadmark Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Broadmark Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.
