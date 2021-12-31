Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Broadmark Asset Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Broadmark Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broadmark Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Broadmark Asset Management Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broadmark+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 344,091 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Broadmark Asset Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 344,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Broadmark Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Broadmark Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BROADMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus