Broadmark Asset Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broadmark Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Broadmark Asset Management Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 344,091 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Broadmark Asset Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.58%. The holding were 344,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Broadmark Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.