SFE Investment Counsel Buys Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon, Ford Motor Co, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Mesabi Trust

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon, Ford Motor Co, International Business Machines Corp, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Co, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Mesabi Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SFE Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q4, SFE Investment Counsel owns 119 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,002 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 700,562 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 81,070 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 20,484 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 43,340 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 80,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bon by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 258,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 77.67%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in General Electric Co by 93.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 62.85%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $228.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

SFE Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.