Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells NVIDIA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Bakkt Holdings Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Tesla Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC. As of 2021Q4, Triton Wealth Management, PLLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 308,286 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,629 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 453,883 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,629 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 91,480 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 177,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF by 131.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.