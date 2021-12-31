Triton Wealth Management, PLLC Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells NVIDIA Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: BUFR, BKKT,
- Added Positions: SCHG, QQQ, UPRO, TQQQ, QLD, LDSF, DVN, NYMT, ORCL, LUV, VOOG, DTE, JPM, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, SPY, TSLA, SCHD, FXL, AAPL, USMV, BA, GOOGL, SCHZ, VOO, SPYG, DIS, FPX, XOM, AAL, WMT, HBIO, CCL, DAL, FTSL, SCHM, VOT, SCHA, VBK, BROS, DDOG, DNN, WYNN, MGM, LKCO, RDVY, HMHC, PTY, OXY, MRK, HD, CVX, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: LMT, APPS, RCL, T, DOCU, CRSP, STOR, PYPL, MRLN, AMC, SHOP, FB, HIBB, IWM, YUMC, SBUX, EPR,
For the details of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triton+wealth+management%2C+pllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Triton Wealth Management, PLLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 308,286 shares, 23.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,629 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 453,883 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,629 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 91,480 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 177,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF by 131.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Triton Wealth Management, PLLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.
