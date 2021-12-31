Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Federal Realty Investment Trust

New Purchases: TSLA, MDB, RPV, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Ford Motor Co, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Federal Realty Investment Trust, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Kroger Co (KR) - 347,829 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,907 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,526 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,665 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 19,852 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $403.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 120.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 184,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.