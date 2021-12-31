Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Federal Realty Investment Trust

- New Purchases: TSLA, MDB, RPV, F,
- Added Positions: IBDR, VFC, JNJ, IYG, CMCSA, IYJ, IGM, IGN, IGV, CSCO, AMGN, IYT, LMT, MDT, SYY, TXN, UNP, VZ, CCI, SOXX, VGT, UNH, IYW, DIS, MA, CB, IBDN, IYC, ICE, JKHY, ABT, ABC, APD, GD, IBDO, BLK, ADI, AMT, ECL, UPS, HD, IBDP, IBDQ, MDLZ, PG, PEP, CBSH, WMT, HON, NEE, IBDU, IBDT, BSJN, IBDS, LHX, SYK, ATO, XEL, ADBE, ASML, MMM, BF.B, CHD, SHOP, PSX, CLX, WEC, CL, O, ES, MCD, MKC, SJM,
- Reduced Positions: DIA, AMLP, FLOT, EMLP, IYE, IGE, HYT, IYH, QQQ, NVDA, MS, GOOGL, QQXT, FXO, QTEC, FXL, SMH, FTSM, FDN, NKE, AMZN, XYL, FIF, WFC, SHW, PAYX, IBM, VUG,
- Sold Out: IBDM, BSJL, FRT, XOM, CRWD, IBB,
For the details of Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kesler%2C+norman+%26+wride%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC
- The Kroger Co (KR) - 347,829 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,907 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 45,526 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 27,665 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 19,852 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $923.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $403.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 120.70%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 184,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kesler, Norman & Wride, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs