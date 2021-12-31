Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, AMETEK Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

insider
Just now
New York, NY, based Investment company Bridgewater Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, AMETEK Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 513,678 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.32%
  2. HP Inc (HPQ) - 670,129 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,840 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 420,837 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
  5. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 120,123 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 506,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 113,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $377.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 31,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 513,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 297.58%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 155,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 555.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in FVCBankcorp Inc by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.39 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 164,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 353.22%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.



