Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, AMETEK Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

New Purchases: CAPE, DFAI, DFAE, KLAC, MLI, WTRG, BC, NCR, AOR, TOST, DFAU, TSP, XLI, RBLX, NEWR, SPSB, XLE, BKLN, YINN, U, SPOT, YUM, JNK, FMC, USMV, LLY, TPR, ADP, OTIS, NET, IEFA, FAX,

CAPE, DFAI, DFAE, KLAC, MLI, WTRG, BC, NCR, AOR, TOST, DFAU, TSP, XLI, RBLX, NEWR, SPSB, XLE, BKLN, YINN, U, SPOT, YUM, JNK, FMC, USMV, LLY, TPR, ADP, OTIS, NET, IEFA, FAX, Added Positions: JMST, BND, VCIT, VTI, FVCB, JPST, NKE, NVDA, FB, JPM, DFAS, ASPN, EWL, VEA, KYN, EDEN, VT, ENOR, EWD, ATCO, SONO, XLF, DGX, DLN, GLD, CERN, QQQ, JBHT, QRVO, CAH, CMI, DAR, VRTS, FBC, AVTR, ENX, WGO, MDC, UNP, TXN, TGT, MMC, MTH, MET, MCHP, PKI, VWO, ACWI, AVDE, AVUS, SCHF, DSI, XLK, ROKU, V, CVX, MNP, CSCO, SRE, PWR, ORCL, GS, BKNG, ADBE, AMAT, BSX, BMY, CME, SCHH, MTCH, JKHY, BRMK, RTX, NBO, MA, BNDX, ABBV, CRWD, SNDL,

JMST, BND, VCIT, VTI, FVCB, JPST, NKE, NVDA, FB, JPM, DFAS, ASPN, EWL, VEA, KYN, EDEN, VT, ENOR, EWD, ATCO, SONO, XLF, DGX, DLN, GLD, CERN, QQQ, JBHT, QRVO, CAH, CMI, DAR, VRTS, FBC, AVTR, ENX, WGO, MDC, UNP, TXN, TGT, MMC, MTH, MET, MCHP, PKI, VWO, ACWI, AVDE, AVUS, SCHF, DSI, XLK, ROKU, V, CVX, MNP, CSCO, SRE, PWR, ORCL, GS, BKNG, ADBE, AMAT, BSX, BMY, CME, SCHH, MTCH, JKHY, BRMK, RTX, NBO, MA, BNDX, ABBV, CRWD, SNDL, Reduced Positions: TSLA, COO, TTD, AAPL, COOP, PG, DFUS, RKT, CVNA, SRNE, JNJ, GOOGL, VCSH, VXUS, AMZN, SCHA, VEU, TMO, IDXX, XOM, SPY, MSFT, VZ, Z, HD, COF, SCHE, C, IGSB, VGT, EFX, VTWV, NOW, IMH, MRK, DIS, UNH, SYK, NUE, VONV, AXP, ABT, CAT, ACIM, DOW, RDFN, TNDM,

TSLA, COO, TTD, AAPL, COOP, PG, DFUS, RKT, CVNA, SRNE, JNJ, GOOGL, VCSH, VXUS, AMZN, SCHA, VEU, TMO, IDXX, XOM, SPY, MSFT, VZ, Z, HD, COF, SCHE, C, IGSB, VGT, EFX, VTWV, NOW, IMH, MRK, DIS, UNH, SYK, NUE, VONV, AXP, ABT, CAT, ACIM, DOW, RDFN, TNDM, Sold Out: VNQ, AME, PRF, IWM, BABA, OPEN, RSP, DVY, AGG, DMO, IWO, IWC, MFM, LYFT, ASML, HCI, IWN, TRMB, VPL, TRV, INTC, LTRPA, HYLN, MBIO, LDI, DOMA, EBON, BSGM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, AMETEK Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgewater Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgewater+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 513,678 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 269.32% HP Inc (HPQ) - 670,129 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,840 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 420,837 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 120,123 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 506,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 113,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $377.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 31,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.32%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 513,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 297.58%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 155,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 555.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in FVCBankcorp Inc by 90.43%. The purchase prices were between $19.39 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 164,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 353.22%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $243.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.