St. Louis Trust Co Buys O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Cerner Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Intel Corp, ServiceNow Inc

- New Purchases: ORLY, CERN, CBSH, GOOGL, VIG, ARKQ, ROK, ITCI, DLN, GSG, PCOR, DFE, IEMG, PFE,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VXUS, VNQ, IXUS, VV, RSP, IWB, ACWX, IEFA, VWO, IJR, IWN, JPM, IWV, VTI, VT, VO, IJH, VOO, SPLV, EMLP, VEA, DDOG, VB, JNJ, BMY, XOM, KO, PG, CVX, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, SPY,
- Sold Out: INTC, NOW, TWTR, MS, MAR, QCOM, ADI, TXN, FB, SYF, AMP, ABNB, CLF, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of St. Louis Trust Co
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 118,580 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 427,935 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 759,237 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 149,070 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,165 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 239.00%
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $646.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 21,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 129,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $68.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 75,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2865.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
St. Louis Trust Co initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $89.13, with an estimated average price of $81.05. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 239.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 95,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 264,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 148,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $207.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 22,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
St. Louis Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 230.68%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
St. Louis Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.
