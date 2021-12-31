McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: LIN, QQQJ, HYXF, SUSB, XJH, TFC, CCI, FDS, NVDA, BIP, DDEC, DNOV, SUSA, USXF, XLRE,

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Linde PLC, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,076,186 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 708,363 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 1,261,325 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 239,176 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 260,010 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3312.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 428,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 158.12%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 101,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 88,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 157,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.