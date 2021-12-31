McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: LIN, QQQJ, HYXF, SUSB, XJH, TFC, CCI, FDS, NVDA, BIP, DDEC, DNOV, SUSA, USXF, XLRE,
- Added Positions: VTEB, SCHF, IVV, IEFA, VEA, BND, EMXC, TIP, IVE, SPEM, IGSB, MUB, IWN, ESGU, MBB, SCHE, USIG, ESGD, AGG, IWB, IJR, GOVT, IWM, VB, VONV, VOO, MTUM, ISTB, VWO, IWS, AVGO, SUSC, EMB, ESGE, USHY, FISV, IJH, IWY, VGT, LNT, CVX, MRK, JPM, SBUX, TJX, CAT, CACI, FB, ABT, IDV, EFA, FOCT, XLK, VIG, CMCSA, ECL, VXF, ISRG, NFLX, SPLV, TGT, USB, WEC, XEL, TSLA, JKK, DEM, DVYE, DWX,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, IWP, IJS, VGIT, BNDX, IWF, VBR, VUG, PG, EFG, IEMG, RTM, VBK, ACN, ANGL, IJT, QUAL, VNQ, AKAM, EL, MSFT, HEFA, SCHD, SPY, VO, MCD, IUSV, IWO, MMM, COST, SWK, TMO, VZ, DGRO, GUNR, IEF, IWD, IWR, JNK, QQQ, SLYV, VTV, BRK.B, BMY, KO, XOM, GPN, INTC, J, SPGI, MDT, ES, PEP, ROP, TXN, UNH, WMT, DIS, MDNA, BNL, IGIB, EZM, FBT, FDN, FVD, HYG, IEI, IPKW, ITOT, JPIN, RSP, SLYG, SPLB, SPLG, SPYG, USMV, USRT, VAW, VCIT, VCLT, VLUE, VYM, T, APD, AEP, AMGN, ADP, BK, CSX, CSCO, CLX, NNN, DTE, D, GILD, LHX, JNJ, KMB, LMT, LOW, NSC, PFE, O, SO, TRV, TROW, UPS, RTX, V, PM, AOM, AOR, BOND, GLD, IVOO, IVW, IWL, IXN, IYG, QTEC, SCHX, SPMD, SPSM, SPTM, VCSH, VDC, XAR, XLE,
- Sold Out: ATVI, TAIL, CERN, VMBS, AON, BLL, EMR, DON, SDY, SPTI, XSLV,
For the details of McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mckinley+carter+wealth+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,076,186 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 708,363 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 1,261,325 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 239,176 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 260,010 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate (HYXF)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $51.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3312.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 428,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 62.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 158.12%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 101,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 88,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 157,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Inc. keeps buying