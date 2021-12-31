GenTrust, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , Sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPD

New Purchases: SRLN, XOP, XLY, IEMG, IPAC, EEM, RCL, IEUR, DBC, PECO, XLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenTrust, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GenTrust, LLC owns 139 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 327,166 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.67% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,734,832 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,649,559 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.04% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 1,175,269 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.75% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 911,125 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 289,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $66.16, with an estimated average price of $64.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,649,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 84.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 312,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 78.03%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 704,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 928,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 1008.72%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $515.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 9,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC added to a holding in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 527,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.