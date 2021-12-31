Parthenon Llc Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Dell Technologies Inc, Organon

New Purchases: ETN,

ETN, Added Positions: MRK, CRM, SMG, IJR, WBA, IWM, VEA, VEU, VWO,

MRK, CRM, SMG, IJR, WBA, IWM, VEA, VEU, VWO, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, CHDN, WAT, PAYX, GOOG, GOOGL, CVS, FB, FAST, WMT, LSTR, DOV, SYK, JNJ, MDLZ, XOM, GLW, AXP, CSCO, PEP, BKNG, JPM, DIS, VPL, SHYF, NVDA, MDT, BATRK, VOO, VZ, WM, CL, IWR, CLAR,

MSFT, BRK.B, CHDN, WAT, PAYX, GOOG, GOOGL, CVS, FB, FAST, WMT, LSTR, DOV, SYK, JNJ, MDLZ, XOM, GLW, AXP, CSCO, PEP, BKNG, JPM, DIS, VPL, SHYF, NVDA, MDT, BATRK, VOO, VZ, WM, CL, IWR, CLAR, Sold Out: KHC, DELL, OGN,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eaton Corp PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Dell Technologies Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2021Q4, Parthenon Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 287,465 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,898 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 269,967 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 158,072 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 146,155 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.