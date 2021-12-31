Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Parthenon Llc Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Dell Technologies Inc, Organon

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Parthenon Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Eaton Corp PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Dell Technologies Inc, Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2021Q4, Parthenon Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PARTHENON LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 287,465 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 156,898 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  3. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 269,967 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 158,072 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 146,155 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $151.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

Parthenon Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.



