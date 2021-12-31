Shayne & Co., Llc Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF

Added Positions: BMY, AXP, NSC, CSCO, EWP,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shayne & Co., Llc. As of 2021Q4, Shayne & Co., Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 276,393 shares, 44.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 337,270 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 93,227 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 40 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 45,650 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

Shayne & Co., Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.