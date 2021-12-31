Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC Buys Matterport Inc, DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cango Inc,

- New Purchases: MTTR, DOCU, TDOC, DSU, VVR, FRA, IVV, IDEV, IJH,
- Added Positions: STWD, VMW, T, AB, BP, LUMN, CAG, EIX, CHI, ETW, ETY, EWW, FPE, VDE,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, CANG, LUV, AMZN, V, VWO, GOOG, JNJ, APD, MCD, PLAN, UNP, XOM, SPY, CPF, STOR, INTC, PLNT, VUG, BAC, SQ, AMD, GOOGL, MTG, ALLO, TME, GDX, RF, VGSH, REGN,
- Sold Out: CSOD, HRTX,
For the details of Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+lakes+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,953 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 176,641 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 187,552 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 92,883 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 77,382 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 153,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 20,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.47 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 152,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC keeps buying