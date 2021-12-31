Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC Buys Matterport Inc, DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cango Inc,

New Purchases: MTTR, DOCU, TDOC, DSU, VVR, FRA, IVV, IDEV, IJH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Matterport Inc, DocuSign Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, Invesco Senior Income Trust, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cango Inc, , Heron Therapeutics Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,953 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 176,641 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 187,552 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 92,883 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 77,382 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Matterport Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 153,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 20,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.47 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 56,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 152,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Twin Lakes Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19.