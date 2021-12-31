Bank Of Stockton Buys Netflix Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: NFLX, APD, AIT, CL, EW, YUM,

Stockton, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Stockton. As of 2021Q4, Bank Of Stockton owns 125 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 154,460 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,232 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 209,182 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 197,370 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 90,417 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $263.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.7 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $100.32. The stock is now traded at around $95.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $112.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $125.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.