Clayton Partners LLC Buys National Health Investors Inc, Flex, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells StarTek Inc, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

New Purchases: NHI, REFI, FLNC, SARK, GEG, VEON,

NHI, REFI, FLNC, SARK, GEG, VEON, Added Positions: FLEX, LMACU, DISCK, DHX, AES, WFC, PFE, PTMN, GOOG, CNC, BRK.B, AMRC, NTIP, OCSL, ABBV, TSLX, CNXC, FDX,

FLEX, LMACU, DISCK, DHX, AES, WFC, PFE, PTMN, GOOG, CNC, BRK.B, AMRC, NTIP, OCSL, ABBV, TSLX, CNXC, FDX, Reduced Positions: SFE, PFIX, CF, EBAY, BKD,

SFE, PFIX, CF, EBAY, BKD, Sold Out: SRT, TIPT, SATS, CWH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys National Health Investors Inc, Flex, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Discovery Inc, DHI Group Inc, sells StarTek Inc, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Tiptree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clayton Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clayton Partners LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clayton Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clayton+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 220,020 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% The AES Corp (AES) - 373,641 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 393,361 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.66% California Resources Corp (CRC) - 138,201 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,963 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 91,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 393,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 266,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 88.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 121,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.32. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in StarTek Inc. The sale prices were between $3.83 and $5.92, with an estimated average price of $4.99.

Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in Tiptree Inc. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.

Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44.