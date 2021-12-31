Clayton Partners LLC Buys National Health Investors Inc, Flex, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp, Sells StarTek Inc, Safeguard Scientifics Inc, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

- New Purchases: NHI, REFI, FLNC, SARK, GEG, VEON,
- Added Positions: FLEX, LMACU, DISCK, DHX, AES, WFC, PFE, PTMN, GOOG, CNC, BRK.B, AMRC, NTIP, OCSL, ABBV, TSLX, CNXC, FDX,
- Reduced Positions: SFE, PFIX, CF, EBAY, BKD,
- Sold Out: SRT, TIPT, SATS, CWH,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 220,020 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 373,641 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 393,361 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.66%
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 138,201 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,963 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 91,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (REFI)
Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $16.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)
Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK)
Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $35.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Great Elm Group Inc (GEG)
Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.99. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VEON Ltd (VEON)
Clayton Partners LLC initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 393,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)
Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 266,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 88.98%. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 121,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DHI Group Inc (DHX)
Clayton Partners LLC added to a holding in DHI Group Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.67 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.32. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: StarTek Inc (SRT)
Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in StarTek Inc. The sale prices were between $3.83 and $5.92, with an estimated average price of $4.99.Sold Out: Tiptree Inc (TIPT)
Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in Tiptree Inc. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $14.07.Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.49.Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Clayton Partners LLC sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44.
