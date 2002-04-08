Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on February 10, 2022.
On February 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.
A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at ir.bombardier.com
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
|In English:
|514-861-3304, passcode: 9254824# or
1-888-789-9572, passcode: 9254824# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: Look up country phone number, passcode: 9254824#
|In French: (with translation)
|514-392-1587, passcode: 7154767# or
1-877-395-0279, passcode: 7154767# (toll-free in North America)
Overseas calls: Look up country phone number, passcode 7154767#
The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.
