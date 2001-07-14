Tivic Health's ClearUP Named Best Sinus Pain Relief Solution of 2021 by Global Health & Pharma Magazine

Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc., (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase healthtech company focused on bioelectronic medicine, today announced that ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief was named Best+Sinus+Pain+Relief+Solution+of+2021 by Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP). The GHP Technology Awards celebrate businesses and professionals who have made exceptional contributions and innovations in the medical technology industry.

“We are honored our first bioelectronic therapy has been included among so many companies that are working to deliver simple and effective health solutions to consumers,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. “Our team is working to offer individuals suffering from inflammatory conditions new ways to improve their quality of life through the use of non-pharmaceutical solutions.”

“Technology has evolved and has found a place in every single industry, healthcare being the most prominent as it has helped to save lives. This year’s winners have had a hand in the innovation and have provided exceptional services and solutions for their clients, as well as the industry. I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations and would like to wish them all the best for the future,” said Jazmin Collins, awards coordinator for GHP.

Today’s award adds to a growing list of accolades for Tivic Health’s ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief. ClearUP was recently featured by ABC News in its story “New Bioelectronic Technologies Could Signal the Future of Medicine.” Previous accolades for Tivic Health’s products include being named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, Top 50 Most Innovative Health Tech Products by Innovation & Tech Today, TIME’s Most Innovative Products and multiple Best of CES awards.

About ClearUP

ClearUP is a patented handheld device that uses gentle pulsed electron waves to relieve symptoms of sinus and nasal inflammation, nasal allergies, sinus infections, chronic sinusitis, cold and flu. ClearUP is clinically-proven, FDA cleared and available for purchase over the counter.

About GHP Magazine, a publication under AI Global Media

Global+Health+and+Pharma+Magazine is a global information sharing platform & a multi-disciplinary member’s community. The publication was established to enhance communication networks & collaboration across all themes and disciplines within three main categories: Human, Animal & Environmental Health.

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth

