Rafarma's Slavich Noya Technology Division Expands Printing Production

Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( RAFA, Financial) Slavich Noya Technology, part of the Rafarma Pharmaceuticals group of companies, is expanding its production capabilities as it is in active negotiations for the acquisition of two machines from BOBST (http://www.bobst.com/usen/), one of the world’s leading suppliers of substrate processing, printing and converting equipment and services for the label, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries.



Slavich Noya Technology will greatly increase its technological capabilities when it adds the Expertfold 80a2 folder-gluer, and the automatic die cutter for paper and carton converting known as the NOVACUT 106 E 3.0 Autoplaten. The total value of the transaction is approximately 1.6 million euros.

The universal folder-gluer machine will allow the company to produce a high volume of box styles in a wide range of materials at speeds of up to 450 meters per minute. This particular machine is ideally suited for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries because of its advanced automated functions such as its quality inspection system ACCUCHECK 2.

The automatic die cutter for paper and carton converting NOVACUT 106 E 3.0 Autoplaten solves numerous product challenges. It is equipped with SPHERE, the new BOBST Human Machine Interface (HMI). These technological acquisitions will significantly expand the company's operational capabilities.

Based in Russia, Slavich Noya Technology continues to grow as a leading package supplier not only to its local market but also for export to North America, West and East Europe, South Asia, the Middle East and CIS.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029