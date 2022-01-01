Matterport To Showcase Impact of Digital Twins for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Industry at its Popular Space Jam Competition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced it will host the next installment of the Matterport Space Jam virtual event series, featuring four of its platform partners that are building software solutions on top of Matterport's digital twins for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry. The virtual event will take place on February 24 at 8:30 am PT, offering attendees an opportunity to learn how four Matterport Platform Partners build solutions for the AEC industry on top of Matterport digital twins.



During the event, each platform partner will demonstrate its products in respective 5-minute sessions and field questions from attendees. Once demonstrations and questions have concluded, attendees can vote on their favorite presentation. The event will feature the following Matterport platform partners:

e-Building - a powerful document manager, e-Building allows users to manage all their building information modeling (BIM) files on a single platform and digitally link them directly to exact locations within a Matterport digital twin.

RemSense - an industrial software package that uses Matterport imagery with layers of information from client management systems (CMS) to help solve engineering challenges.

SIMLAB Stages - a tool used by the AEC industry to create a living timeline of site progress for any project at any stage, allowing users to view and collaborate on the project at different points in time.

Nspect - a solution that takes Matterport data and allows users the ability to create an inspection report, a quality control review, safety inspection, or a work plan for a site all overlaid onto a Matterport digital twin.

“With the addition of BIM file, Autodesk Revit Plugin , and Notes feature, Matterport continues to support the AEC industry with innovative solutions that increase project efficiency, boost productivity, and reduce costs,” said Stephanie Lin, Sr. Director of Strategy for AEC at Matterport. “We are excited to showcase our innovative platform partners to the AEC industry and highlight how solutions built on top of Matterport digital twins can improve AEC workflows and stakeholder coordination while helping firms and owners alike save costs by reducing in-person site visits and streamlining the design and project management process.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

