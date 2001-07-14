Macy's, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results on February 22, 2022

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 sales and earnings results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, will be accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Please note, this quarter’s call is scheduled for 90 minutes.

Analysts and investors may call in on 1-800-458-4121, passcode 7189632. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omnichannel retailers. Headquartered in New York City, the company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. With a robust e-commerce business, rich mobile experience and a national stores footprint, our customers can shop the way they live — anytime and through any channel. For more information, visit macysinc.com.

