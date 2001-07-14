Medable+Inc. and CVS+Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced a collaboration to expand clinical trial access and engagement for patients at select MinuteClinic™ locations via Medable’s clinical trials software platform. CVS Health Clinical Trial Services™ will manage the relationship.

The collaboration combines Medable’s software platform with CVS Health’s community reach and experienced MinuteClinic providers to effectively deliver clinical trials in a way that improves patient access, engagement and retention to advance research effectiveness.

Despite the importance of clinical trials, less than four percent of Americans participate in clinical studies. Additionally, 30 percent of participants drop out before study completion, and 80 percent of studies do not meet enrollment deadlines. While industry efforts are making progress in closing the gap in African-American clinical trial participation, Asian, Hispanic and Latino groups also continue to be significantly+and+consistently+underrepresented.

“Our mission is to bring effective therapies to all patients, regardless of where they live, their social status or race. This collaboration intends to bridge research and science into communities with local access and experience that builds greater trust in health and medicine,” said Sans+Thakur, chief growth officer at Medable. “Practical applications of Medable technology with the reach and experience of CVS Health gives us an opportunity to harness this time of change and respond differently to unmet needs in local communities.”

“This dynamic collaboration with Medable will help us intensify our efforts to drive meaningful awareness and access to a broader population, in particular those with mounting chronic illnesses and the vulnerable populations who today are underrepresented in clinical research. Those populations often have limited access to health care, and therefore a greater chance of poor health and lower life expectancy. Over 40% of the vulnerable population in the U.S. lives within five miles of a CVS Pharmacy location, so we have a chance to engage them,” said Tony+Clapsis, General Manager and Senior Vice President of CVS Health Clinical Trial Services. “Coupling Medable’s software platform and experience with CVS Health’s national reach, analytics, and established clinical trial and care delivery teams and services will further enrich and accelerate our ability to make a difference in the lives of patients and support an improved clinical research process.”

CVS Health’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion fits well in this partnership. A diverse CVS Health workforce can also contribute to improving culturally inclusive care delivery and clinical trial services.

Since May 2021, CVS Health Clinical Trial Services (CTS) has been working with key stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry and across the clinical trial ecosystem to design and deliver innovative approaches to research and real-world evidence generation. CTS was instrumental to help engage patients and facilitate trials for investigational COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. As part of this collaboration, CVS Health will continue to offer:

Precision patient recruitment: Study population readiness that leverages advanced analytics, national reach and local community connections to drive awareness and engagement in clinical research for faster and more comprehensive trial recruitment, especially in hard-to-reach populations.

Study population readiness that leverages advanced analytics, national reach and local community connections to drive awareness and engagement in clinical research for faster and more comprehensive trial recruitment, especially in hard-to-reach populations. Clinical trial delivery: Innovative, decentralized options for the delivery of Phase III/IV clinical trials and real-world evidence studies at designated MinuteClinic locations, in home through its Coram home health services team, and virtually.

Innovative, decentralized options for the delivery of Phase III/IV clinical trials and real-world evidence studies at designated MinuteClinic locations, in home through its Coram home health services team, and virtually. Real-world evidence generation: Retrospective and prospective studies that measure the impact of novel devices and therapeutics in real-world settings.

Where applicable, CVS Health will employ Medable’s clinical trial software platform to enhance patient access, engagement and retention while capturing required endpoint data and other information both onsite and remotely.

Medable is a leader in the evolving digital and hybrid clinical trial landscape. Technology has played a vital role in extending trial engagement beyond the clinic, allowing patients and clinicians to communicate regularly and enroll participants online, review documentation, sign consent forms and report health status remotely via mobile applications and medical devices. Medable has deployed its software-as-a-service platform via more than 150 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials in 60 countries, serving 1M+ patients and research participants globally. Medable customers have achieved impressive results with decentralized and hybrid trials – including 200% faster enrollment, 90% retention rates and 50% cost reductions.

About CVS Health

CVS+Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs, and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About Medable

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by transforming clinical drug development with disruptive technologies. The company’s digital platform streamlines design, recruitment, retention and data quality for decentralized trials, replacing siloed systems with integrated digital tools, data and interfaces to accelerate trial execution. Medable connects patients, sites and clinical trial teams to improve patient access, experience and outcomes. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow @Medableinc on Twitter.

