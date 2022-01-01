Piper Sandler Completes Acquisition of Best-in-Class Macro Research Firm Cornerstone Macro

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cornerstone Macro. Cornerstone Macro’s senior research analysts connect macro insights from around the world to deliver a comprehensive overview of important global trends. Cornerstone Macro will continue providing its world-class research as Piper Sandler & Co.’s macro research team, led by Nancy Lazar, Andy Laperriere, Roberto Perli and Michael Kantrowitz.

Cornerstone Macro consistently ranks in the top three annually in the Institutional Investor All-America Research Survey. Their best-in class macro research and equity derivatives trading team is an ideal complement to Piper Sandler’s single stock coverage platform, with over 1,000 companies covered and ranking No. 1 in total names under coverage in the small & mid-cap category. Learn+more about our top-ranked macro analysts that provide impartial insights into economic trends, policy actions and political developments.

Piper Sandler was advised by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Berkshire Global Advisors served as advisors to Cornerstone Macro in connection with the transaction.

