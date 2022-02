Hudson Pacific Properties Announces 2021 Dividend Tax Treatment

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP) today announced the tax treatment for its 2021 common stock dividends.

The Company's dividends related to its common stock (CUSIP #444097109) will be classified for United States federal income tax purposes as follows:

Ordinary Dividends Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Total Non-Qualified1 Qualified Capital Gain Distributions Return of Capital 3/19/21 3/29/21 $0.25000 $0.16280 $0.16280 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08720 6/18/21 6/28/21 $0.25000 $0.16280 $0.16280 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08720 9/20/21 9/30/21 $0.25000 $0.16280 $0.16280 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08720 12/20/21 12/30/21 $0.25000 $0.16280 $0.16280 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08720 Totals $1.00000 $0.65120 $0.65120 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.34880 100.00% 65.12 % 0.00 % 34.88%

1On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted Section 199A that generally allows a deduction for non-corporate taxpayers equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Ordinary Dividends eligible for the Section 199A benefit are a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividend Amount. All the “Non-Qualified” dividends listed above are eligible for the Section 199A benefit.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on global epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Google, Netflix, Riot Games, Square, Uber and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

