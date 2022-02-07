Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ZIM to Present at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) today announced that Xavier Destriau, ZIM's EVP & CFO will present at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of ZIM's website at www.zim.com. A replay will also be available on ZIM's website following the live event.

About ZIM

ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets in which it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a veteran shipping liner, with decades of experience providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services, a reputation for industry-leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

