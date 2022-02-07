Tribal Rides/XNDA Issued Another Self-Driving Car Patent; Other Applications Pending

Issuance of transportation technology patent expands company's IP portfolio

MISSION VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Tribal Rides/XNDA International (OTC PINK:XNDA) has received confirmation that its patent application for predictive analytics to automatically anticipate and schedule deployment of vehicles, including those owned by an individual, those with shared-car ownership, and/or for multiple users of a single vehicle, was issued January 4, 2022.

U.S. Patent 11,217,101 continues to build on Tribal Rides' original vision of a new disruptive technology for self-driving cars, and is based on Tribal Rides original 2014 filing. Another recently filed patent application also based on the 2014 filing is currently pending.

"We are very pleased with the issuance of this latest patent which continues our efforts to protect the novel features disclosed in our original 2014 filing," explained Sanjay Prasad, Tribal Rides International Corp's. IP Advisor and Director.

"This patent supports our planned and continuing development of the Tribal Rides Ecosystem and

Marketplace and we continue to build out our IP portfolio to support our growth," he added.

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) is a technology company specializing in disruptive and innovative software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem, marketplace and ride sharing app is under development to support both individual and business needs in the emerging world of autonomous self-driving vehicles.

###

About Tribal Rides/XNDA International Corp. (XNDA):

Tribal Rides/Xinda (XNDA) was founded in 2016 as a transportation technology company specializing in disruptive software solutions focused on the digital transformation of transportation. Its patented transportation ecosystem and marketplace is under development, and features end-to-end tracking and management of trips; seamless and connected multi-modal journeys; visualization and complex mapping, and leading transaction and scheduling technology.

For additional details on this announcement, contact Joseph Grimes, CEO, [email protected]

SOURCE: Tribal Rides/Xinda International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687560/Tribal-RidesXNDA-Issued-Another-Self-Driving-Car-Patent-Other-Applications-Pending



