Fernhill Corp. is Pleased to Announce the Appointment of a New Member to its Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Fernhill Corp, (OTC PINK:FERN) a software provider of digital asset mining and trading solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Dey to its Advisory Board, as well as offering him one of seven seats on Fernhill's upcoming NFT Xchange.

"I was introduced to the executives at Fernhill by their newest Board Member, Peter Bordes, following the company's acquisition of MainBloq.", said Dey. "It's at these early stages of a company, forming biz dev strategies, executing on those strategies to secure key partners and clients where I enjoy working and feel can make the biggest impact."

Mr. Dey has had an extensive and diverse career in sports management and award-winning television production. Often hired for turnarounds and accelerating growth, he has served as the top executive for several professional sports properties, including as president of the New York Islanders. Chris also has considerable experience with early-stage ventures, including founding AOMVP (an ecommerce holding company for AthleteOriginals.com and ArtistOriginals.com ) which was acquired by Beasley Media Group (BBGI) in 2019 and in 2020 as a founding partner of Hyperreal Digital Inc. - a leading Metaverse entertainment media company and leading creator of hyper-realistic digital humans for A-list talent.

"We are very pleased to be adding Chris to our team", said Marc Lasky, Fernhill CEO. "With his knowledge, experience and contacts, he is the perfect addition to the team. This marks another big step taking us closer to completing our Digital Asset Ecosystem".

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem, including Mining, Minting, Trading and DeFi. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

