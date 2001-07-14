Salem Podcast Network Launches The Carl Jackson Podcast

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the addition of “The Carl Jackson Podcast” to the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”). SPN launches “The Carl Jackson Podcast” today. New episodes will be released each weekday.

Previously, Carl has served as a fill-in host for Larry Elder on Elder’s nationally syndicated radio show during Elder’s run for governor in California last summer. Carl has also been regularly heard on AM 950 The Answer WORL-AM in Orlando, Florida.

“Carl Jackson has an amazing story, and every day on this podcast he will be telling it,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “When Larry Elder took his leave of absence to run for California Governor, Carl took over and never missed a beat. He is smart, articulate, and fearless.”

“I’m absolutely humbled and excited to be a part of the team on the Salem Podcast Network,” said Carl Jackson. “This opportunity is proof that the American Dream is alive and well when you work hard. I look forward to reaching a new audience with this podcast that will help me fight to save America as we know it.”

Carl was originally discovered by Salem Radio Network’s own Dennis Prager who inspired Carl on his political journey after reading a book by Larry Elder.

Carl was born and raised in Los Angeles, California by his mother and father until the age of 11 when his mother died unexpectedly of a chronic illness. As a teenager, he struggled and eventually found himself jailed twice with a child he had to fight to raise. By the grace of God, Carl found a better way and developed a greater desire to understand who God is and why it mattered. As he studied America’s history, he discovered that despite America’s flaws, particularly slavery, God used our Founding Fathers to create our Constitution within the context of the Bible and world history. He also discovered the dark history of the Democrat party. This launched Carl on a journey to help people of all races and backgrounds discover the true facts of history and to realize that the benefits of utilizing their God-given gifts and talents far outweigh any benefit from a government subsidy.

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January of 2021 with Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D’Souza. SPN has since added Todd Starnes, Trish Regan, Jenna Ellis, and Doug Collins, in addition to the Salem Radio Network hosts who have daily podcasts on www.SalemPodcastNetwork.com. SPN was ranked the #12 podcast network in America in December by Triton Digital based on average weekly downloads. SPN averages more than 13 million downloads per month.

