Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Ferguson PLC, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Windsor Capital Management, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 425,381 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,619 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 450,302 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 253,207 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 397,046 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $150.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 149,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $50.07 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 11,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.9%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 20.94%. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 9,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 21.22%. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 8,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.