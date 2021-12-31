Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund

- New Purchases: ABT, ABBV, XEL, FERG,
- Added Positions: ESGD, SPSB, SPSM, VCSH, FLOT, SPEM, JPST, SPYV, JPHY, IJH, SPMD, XLK, TIP, SPIB, BSV, XLV, EFA, USRT, XLF, AMZN, XLY, LQD, NEAR, CVX, XLP, XOM, XLI, INTC, XLE, XLB, MRK, SUSC, STIP, EEM, LMT, LOW, AVK, KO,
- Reduced Positions: JNK, PFF, GIM, MEAR, SPY, QQQ, DIA, JMST, CWB, WBA, ANTM, IBDN, IBDO, HD, VNQ, V, T, HIX, GCV, NKE, IBM, VCIT, XLU,
- Sold Out: IBDP, PEP, IBDQ, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Capital Management, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 425,381 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,619 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 450,302 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 253,207 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 397,046 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $150.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.Reduced: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.47%. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 149,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.08%. The sale prices were between $50.07 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 11,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.9%. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 20.94%. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $451.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 9,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 21.22%. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Windsor Capital Management, LLC still held 8,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.
