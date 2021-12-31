Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab

New Purchases: CNI, LNG, CNP, APD, NICE, WOLF, TDCX, LICY, RNG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NICE, sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 49,522 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 36,049 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 87,827 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 89,999 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 24,569 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $254.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $257.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 13,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in TORM PLC by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 180,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14.