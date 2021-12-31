Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab

Investment company Quaero Capital S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NICE, sells Futu Holdings, TPI Composites Inc, Zai Lab, Farfetch, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quaero Capital S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Quaero Capital S.A. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Quaero Capital S.A.
  1. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 49,522 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  2. Albemarle Corp (ALB) - 36,049 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 87,827 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
  4. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 89,999 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%
  5. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 24,569 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 22,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $254.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $257.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Quaero Capital S.A. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 13,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TORM PLC (TRMD)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in TORM PLC by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $28, with an estimated average price of $22.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 180,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Quaero Capital S.A. added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 34,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Quaero Capital S.A. sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Quaero Capital S.A.. Also check out:

