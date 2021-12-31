Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Community Trust Bancorp Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRU

- New Purchases: SOXX, IXUS, SLB, ETN, NVS,
- Added Positions: IJH, IJR, IVV, EPD, SCZ, IEFA, HBAN, SLY, EFA, MDY, PEBO, MPC, GD, XOM, DD, CVX, ABT, VOC, QQQ, CAH, AFG, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: CTBI, SPY, IEMG, IGSB, IGIB, MCY, VGK, MSFT, IBM, KLAC, EEM, ABBV, PEP, PAYX, TXN, UPS, CSCO, VZ, XLE, PFE, MCD, KMB, BP, RDS.B, SDY, KR, VBK, VUG,
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 84,876 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 157,895 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 156,539 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,290 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,723 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.43%
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $478.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.017100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $150.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 24.22%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 140,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Shoker Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 164.82%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $15.76. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.
