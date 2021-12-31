VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Comerica Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Twilio Inc

- New Purchases: CMA, GOLD, LNG, FCFS, AVGO, TSLA, KRBN, REM, IYG, XOM, SQ, NEP,
- Added Positions: BIL, NVDA, SPTM, NEE, AMLP, GLD, FTGC, MTB, AMZN, V, ISD, SJNK, AGNC, ADS, SPDW, BA, GOOG, SPAB, BKLN, SPSB, MLPA, EMXC, BG, SDY, MRK, ERTH, INDA, SCCO, BLK, FAST, HD, ITW, UNP, ADP, MUI, XLV, XLB, TOTL, JPM, NFLX, WMB, FEZ, T, BLE, RSP, MDT, XLU, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, CRM, AY, FB, SPG, KBE, TMCI, XLRE, IBN, MSFT, IVV, CWB, VTV, VVR, ENB, BOND, FTSL, HYLS, IBB, SPIP, SPMB, TIPX, DIS,
- Sold Out: TWLO, RUN, MGNI, ETWO, TXN, MA, SNAP, VXF, ATVI, SBUX, VTI, BFK, VGT, KD,
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 156,487 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4240.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,357 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 95,604 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 242,144 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%
- FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 366,910 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47%
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 50,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 205,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 30,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 34,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $591.750700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4240.83%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 156,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 214.62%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 20,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 70.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 119,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 62.74%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 119,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.76.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
VisionPoint Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.
