Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys Chevron Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owns 47 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,753 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,651 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 106,497 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 119,090 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.55% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 10,645 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.