Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Buys Chevron Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF

- New Purchases: CVX, VYM,
- Added Positions: VB, BND, AAPL, QQQ, VO, TIP, VNQ, BIV, VBR, VV, TXN, TSLA, VOE, BSV, VTV, VAW, COST, EMR, BNDX, PGR, VPU, WMT, ET,
- Reduced Positions: VUSB, VDE, VOX, VWO, VEU, VCR, VXUS, VIOO,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 57,753 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 38,651 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.36%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 106,497 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) - 119,090 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.55%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 10,645 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $112.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $123.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.
