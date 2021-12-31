Benjamin Edwards Inc Buys Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Realty Income Corp

New Purchases: PNM, IBDV, LOW, NTR, BND, DEO, PENN, CZR, CHKP, ATO, TRMB, SYY, FMC, IWY, BA, CRM, SUM, MPW, UPS, NCLH, SRLN, ISRG, VMW, PFGC, DOCU, UFPI, WDAY, LTHM, IBDW, SHY, CMI, HFC, AMD, BKNG, EXC, TMO, MPLX, QQQ, NFLX, KHC, IGLB, BK, EOG, FCEL, ENPH, FTGC, TLT, VGK, ECL, HSY, LH, NVO, ROP, VTR, ALGT, ETSY, FSLY, ABB, ATVI, ADBE, AME, ACLS, BHP, BYD, CPB, CP, CCEP, CTSH, DRI, ERF, EQR, GNTX, GIL, JNPR, MDU, MFC, MCK, NTAP, PPL, PH, PRGO, PLUG, REGN, SWX, STT, TD, ZBH, CMG, VVR, NXP, JPS, BLNK, GEVO, CHRS, CWEN, DELL, BIV, EFV, FV, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWO, IYJ, VEA, HRTX, AMG, ALB, ADS, AMED, AEE, IVZ, GOLD, CSGP, CMP, DHR, EIX, FCFS, HSC, HA, HEI, IDXX, ILMN, MCBC, MED, NRG, NEOG, PKG, RBA, JOE, SHOO, TSM, TOL, TRN, TYL, VLO, WNC, WAB, WST, WLK, KTOS, WETF, YUM, LWLG, NSL, BBL, SQM, ENSG, DISCK, LOPE, FF, WKHS, VRSK, PACB, MARA, MPC, GWRE, NOW, FIVE, SSTK, ANY, MNDT, AAOI, VEEV, VCYT, EGRX, PAYC, GLOB, VSTO, NNDM, AGR, BL, JHG, SPCE, AVLR, REZI, FVRR, NARI, IAC, OSH, RIDE, QS, CERT, AFRM, VMEO, KD, LYLT, RIVN, EFA, EFG, GLD, IEFA, IJT, IVE, IWM, IWR, SDY, SPSB, VEU, VGSH, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Microsoft Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Realty Income Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benjamin Edwards Inc. As of 2021Q4, Benjamin Edwards Inc owns 719 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,839 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.46% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 92,199 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,291 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.53% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 13,315 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.59% WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) - 54,374 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.22%

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 64,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 80,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.676800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 95.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 56,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 129.52%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 92,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 228.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 19,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 508.37%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 52,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 6996.74%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 13,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 180.22%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 54,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.