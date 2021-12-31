Benjamin Edwards Inc Buys Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Realty Income Corp

- New Purchases: PNM, IBDV, LOW, NTR, BND, DEO, PENN, CZR, CHKP, ATO, TRMB, SYY, FMC, IWY, BA, CRM, SUM, MPW, UPS, NCLH, SRLN, ISRG, VMW, PFGC, DOCU, UFPI, WDAY, LTHM, IBDW, SHY, CMI, HFC, AMD, BKNG, EXC, TMO, MPLX, QQQ, NFLX, KHC, IGLB, BK, EOG, FCEL, ENPH, FTGC, TLT, VGK, ECL, HSY, LH, NVO, ROP, VTR, ALGT, ETSY, FSLY, ABB, ATVI, ADBE, AME, ACLS, BHP, BYD, CPB, CP, CCEP, CTSH, DRI, ERF, EQR, GNTX, GIL, JNPR, MDU, MFC, MCK, NTAP, PPL, PH, PRGO, PLUG, REGN, SWX, STT, TD, ZBH, CMG, VVR, NXP, JPS, BLNK, GEVO, CHRS, CWEN, DELL, BIV, EFV, FV, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWO, IYJ, VEA, HRTX, AMG, ALB, ADS, AMED, AEE, IVZ, GOLD, CSGP, CMP, DHR, EIX, FCFS, HSC, HA, HEI, IDXX, ILMN, MCBC, MED, NRG, NEOG, PKG, RBA, JOE, SHOO, TSM, TOL, TRN, TYL, VLO, WNC, WAB, WST, WLK, KTOS, WETF, YUM, LWLG, NSL, BBL, SQM, ENSG, DISCK, LOPE, FF, WKHS, VRSK, PACB, MARA, MPC, GWRE, NOW, FIVE, SSTK, ANY, MNDT, AAOI, VEEV, VCYT, EGRX, PAYC, GLOB, VSTO, NNDM, AGR, BL, JHG, SPCE, AVLR, REZI, FVRR, NARI, IAC, OSH, RIDE, QS, CERT, AFRM, VMEO, KD, LYLT, RIVN, EFA, EFG, GLD, IEFA, IJT, IVE, IWM, IWR, SDY, SPSB, VEU, VGSH, VTI,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NEE, MSFT, AEP, NVDA, WEC, LNT, CMS, IDA, EVRG, ACN, BKH, XEL, IEF, AMZN, GOOGL, ABBV, ABT, AMAT, AWK, COST, DE, HD, UNP, JPM, PEP, BRK.B, PG, CVX, DIS, MCD, EMR, ITW, NVS, WMT, PFE, PYPL, JNJ, BLK, MRK, TJX, VZ, ADP, MDT, PNC, ROK, AGG, IBTD, SPDW, KMB, KMI, FXO, LLY, GIS, DG, LRCX, IBTE, IBTH, MGM, TROW, PSX, IAU, ALL, AZN, CVS, D, SPYV, AMGN, AJG, LMT, MA, PLTR, CAT, XOM, EBAY, AVGO, ALRM, AZPN, POOL, UNH, AMT, TFC, PGR, DAL, BAX, CSCO, USB, RTX, CROX, ICLR, ACA, SPYG, COP, GRMN, LIN, VFC, TSLA, MDYV, SLYV, PLD, CLX, ENB, HPQ, HON, INTC, MKC, PRU, SO, SYK, TSCO, WDFC, TMUS, PDBC, MMM, CB, ADI, BMY, FIS, C, KO, GD, MDLZ, MET, NKE, ORCL, PM, SLYG, T, BAC, BRO, COF, SCHW, CL, CCI, DCI, DUK, EXPD, FITB, GILD, HBAN, MTB, MMC, PPG, PAYX, PEG, TXN, TREX, TSN, LYB, DOW, ZM, EWUS, FVD, LQD, APD, MO, AXP, BDX, CSX, CE, CME, CBSH, CFR, EMN, EXAS, FNF, GGG, ICE, KEY, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, PII, SNA, SBUX, UGI, WPC, FBHS, FB, PDI, CARR, IBDP, IBDT, MDYG, PFF, SPHY, VBK, VCSH, XHB, ASML, ATR, ARCC, AZTA, CASY, CIEN, CI, CAG, DLR, EQIX, FAST, GE, HRL, HUBB, HUM, IP, JKHY, LAMR, LPX, SPGI, NJR, NSC, ES, NUE, OGE, ODFL, PXD, PSA, QCOM, PWR, SRE, SHW, STE, TGT, ANTM, ZBRA, BR, TEL, LULU, MASI, FTNT, GM, MTDR, SQ, BKR, ROKU, ELAN, HOOD, BKLN, IGIB, FDL, FMB, IBB, IBDR, IBTF, IBTJ, IUSG, IUSV, PHB, PREF, VBR, VCIT, VCLT, VRP, XLB, XLI, XLU, ABMD, NSP, AAP, AEIS, ADC, ARE, AMKR, ANSS, AVB, BP, BIO, KMX, CERN, CRL, CHE, CGNX, COO, CPRT, CORT, EA, EFX, EXPO, FICO, GBCI, HIBB, INFO, IRM, J, JBSS, K, LANC, LEG, LII, LGND, MKSI, MU, MPWR, MS, VTRS, ORLY, OMC, OKE, ROL, SMG, STX, TDY, TPX, TER, INVA, THO, WEN, UHS, VRTX, VOD, WRB, WBA, WM, WFC, WMB, WOR, EHTH, IBKR, DFS, MAIN, MSCI, CIXX, IRDM, SEM, STWD, SSNC, BAH, LPLA, STAG, BFAM, BCC, CDW, MUSA, TWTR, OGS, IBP, GOOG, TSLX, FSK, ARES, CCS, ENVA, NVTA, SHOP, TDOC, FLOW, NTLA, SITE, TWLO, CRSP, SPOT, DKNG, DCT, BSY, COIN, PATH, OGN, AMJ, BSV, DGRO, EWG, EWQ, EWT, FLGB, FLJP, FPXI, IBDN, IBDO, IBDQ, IBDS, IBDU, IBMK, IBMM, IBUY, IJR, IPAY, IVV, JNK, MMIN, PFIG, PGX, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHM, SLV, SPY, VOE, VOT, VWOB, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: XLC, O, ARKK, PNW, IGSB, BX, NDAQ, EMXC, V, FDX, TTC, FXR, FXD, CMCSA, MMS, VNQ, MSI, XLF, KNG, XLE, FIXD, DON, EDIT, TRI, WYNN, IGV, XSOE, XLY, XLK, F, NEM, SSYS, SOXX, SMH, QTEC, MINT, LMBS, KRE, TSP, HYLS, ET, FXN, BBN, FTSL, FTC, FTA, TWOU, EWU, PD, TXG, BAB, U,
- Sold Out: MBB, HLI, IBDM, BLL, IEMG, FXZ, PCI, VWO, TLH, BE, Z, NXQ, EXPE, SE, PRLB, SLVM, CMBS, FEMB, TTNP, GLW, AFL,
These are the top 5 holdings of BENJAMIN EDWARDS INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,839 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.46%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 92,199 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,291 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 228.53%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 13,315 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.59%
- WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) - 54,374 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.22%
Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 64,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV)
Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 80,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.676800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Benjamin Edwards Inc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 95.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 56,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 129.52%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 92,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 228.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 19,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 508.37%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 52,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 6996.74%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 13,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Benjamin Edwards Inc added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 180.22%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 54,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Benjamin Edwards Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.
