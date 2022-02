Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, NVIDIA Corp, Chevron Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. owns 1712 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,801,225 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,265,123 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,640 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 555,431 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 395,023 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 379,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $45.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $67.782000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 289,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR ETF VI by 201.33%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 521,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 130.59%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 62,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $226.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 69,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84, with an estimated average price of $80.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 135,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Ret Strat Fd. The sale prices were between $11.11 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73.