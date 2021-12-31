Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Buys DTE Energy Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Essential Utilities Inc, Sells Edison International, CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

New Purchases: DTE, CNI, DTM, EXC,

DTE, CNI, DTM, EXC, Added Positions: WTRG, SRE, CP, EQIX, WELL, OGE, TRGP, SUI, KIM, WES, STOR, EVRG, DCP, XEL, AIRC, AVB, ET, HESM, HST, REXR, AMZN, MPLX, PAA, LNG, CUBE, KEYUF, VLO, EQR, TSLA, VICI, DLR, ETRN, WMT, BRK.B, VTI, SEDG, AVGO, RUN, NOVA, SBAC, PLUG, KHC, GM,

WTRG, SRE, CP, EQIX, WELL, OGE, TRGP, SUI, KIM, WES, STOR, EVRG, DCP, XEL, AIRC, AVB, ET, HESM, HST, REXR, AMZN, MPLX, PAA, LNG, CUBE, KEYUF, VLO, EQR, TSLA, VICI, DLR, ETRN, WMT, BRK.B, VTI, SEDG, AVGO, RUN, NOVA, SBAC, PLUG, KHC, GM, Reduced Positions: CONE, HTA, NEE, SO, NEP, CQP, EPD, UNP, SPG, OKE, AWK, ES, NSC, DRE, TRP, ARE, BRX, MMP, CSX, PEAK, MSFT, FTS, MET, ENPH, DGL, DBA, ORCL, PAGP, DBC, AAPL, TGT,

CONE, HTA, NEE, SO, NEP, CQP, EPD, UNP, SPG, OKE, AWK, ES, NSC, DRE, TRP, ARE, BRX, MMP, CSX, PEAK, MSFT, FTS, MET, ENPH, DGL, DBA, ORCL, PAGP, DBC, AAPL, TGT, Sold Out: EIX, GEL, COR, WLKP, EVA, KD,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DTE Energy Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Essential Utilities Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, STORE Capital Corp, sells Edison International, CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 217 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,012,903 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 296,802 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,140,071 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 1,112,371 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 2,695,163 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 406,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 178,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,621,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 351,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 651,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,147,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $30.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 716,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 419,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $24.8.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.