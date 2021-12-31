Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Buys DTE Energy Co, Canadian National Railway Co, Essential Utilities Inc, Sells Edison International, CyrusOne Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

- New Purchases: DTE, CNI, DTM, EXC,
- Added Positions: WTRG, SRE, CP, EQIX, WELL, OGE, TRGP, SUI, KIM, WES, STOR, EVRG, DCP, XEL, AIRC, AVB, ET, HESM, HST, REXR, AMZN, MPLX, PAA, LNG, CUBE, KEYUF, VLO, EQR, TSLA, VICI, DLR, ETRN, WMT, BRK.B, VTI, SEDG, AVGO, RUN, NOVA, SBAC, PLUG, KHC, GM,
- Reduced Positions: CONE, HTA, NEE, SO, NEP, CQP, EPD, UNP, SPG, OKE, AWK, ES, NSC, DRE, TRP, ARE, BRX, MMP, CSX, PEAK, MSFT, FTS, MET, ENPH, DGL, DBA, ORCL, PAGP, DBC, AAPL, TGT,
- Sold Out: EIX, GEL, COR, WLKP, EVA, KD,
For the details of DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/duff+%26+phelps+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,012,903 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 296,802 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,140,071 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 1,112,371 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 2,695,163 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 406,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 178,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,621,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 351,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 651,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,147,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $30.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 716,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hess Midstream LP (HESM)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.88 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 419,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Sold Out: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14.Sold Out: (COR)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $24.8.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
