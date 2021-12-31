First City Capital Management, Inc. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Copart Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, General Mills Inc

- New Purchases: CP, PNFP, VIAC, MCK, HSY, PSX, VEA, AFL, AMRS,
- Added Positions: SPY, IBM, DIA, MPW, VGSH, IAU, PFE, JPM, DIS, VTI, PM, VXF, AMGN, WPC, GOOGL, C, MGU, DOW, KKR, BAX,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, GIS, FXF, HD, BMY, OHI, T, PAYX, CVS, NSC, LOW, LLY, DRI, ITW, CINF, PG, RTX, KMB, DEM, DOV, ABBV, EEM, SCCO, LEG, BRK.B, MDT, PEP, MDLZ, ETN, NTRS, HON, SEE, NVS, JCI, LMT, CAH, GLD, BOND, NUE, LQD, BKLN, AAPL, MSFT, OTIS, GOLD, CARR, FDX, CVX, QCOM, VZ, VLY, KHC, FB, PHO, WHR, SO, MMM, UNH, MO, BA, AZN, PNC, DUK, MRK, GSK, VOO, APD, AMZN, ENB, DD, AXP, LIN, CMI, CR, IYW, ABT, ATVI, D, IWM, CSCO, DEO, WMT, FCX, TXT, TECH, LHX, SNY, JNJ, TOTL, VXUS, BNDX, APTS, NVDA, GE, CB,
- Sold Out: CPRT, KSU, NFLX, ACN, DELL, CCJ, ORCL, PYPL, GILD, MKL, SWKS, XYL, F, SLVM,
For the details of First City Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+city+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First City Capital Management, Inc.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,640 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,980 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 89,186 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 53,211 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,672 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $268.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $205.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.615300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.Sold Out: (KSU)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of First City Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. First City Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First City Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First City Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First City Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying