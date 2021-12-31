First City Capital Management, Inc. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Copart Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, General Mills Inc

New Purchases: CP, PNFP, VIAC, MCK, HSY, PSX, VEA, AFL, AMRS,

CP, PNFP, VIAC, MCK, HSY, PSX, VEA, AFL, AMRS, Added Positions: SPY, IBM, DIA, MPW, VGSH, IAU, PFE, JPM, DIS, VTI, PM, VXF, AMGN, WPC, GOOGL, C, MGU, DOW, KKR, BAX,

SPY, IBM, DIA, MPW, VGSH, IAU, PFE, JPM, DIS, VTI, PM, VXF, AMGN, WPC, GOOGL, C, MGU, DOW, KKR, BAX, Reduced Positions: AVY, GIS, FXF, HD, BMY, OHI, T, PAYX, CVS, NSC, LOW, LLY, DRI, ITW, CINF, PG, RTX, KMB, DEM, DOV, ABBV, EEM, SCCO, LEG, BRK.B, MDT, PEP, MDLZ, ETN, NTRS, HON, SEE, NVS, JCI, LMT, CAH, GLD, BOND, NUE, LQD, BKLN, AAPL, MSFT, OTIS, GOLD, CARR, FDX, CVX, QCOM, VZ, VLY, KHC, FB, PHO, WHR, SO, MMM, UNH, MO, BA, AZN, PNC, DUK, MRK, GSK, VOO, APD, AMZN, ENB, DD, AXP, LIN, CMI, CR, IYW, ABT, ATVI, D, IWM, CSCO, DEO, WMT, FCX, TXT, TECH, LHX, SNY, JNJ, TOTL, VXUS, BNDX, APTS, NVDA, GE, CB,

AVY, GIS, FXF, HD, BMY, OHI, T, PAYX, CVS, NSC, LOW, LLY, DRI, ITW, CINF, PG, RTX, KMB, DEM, DOV, ABBV, EEM, SCCO, LEG, BRK.B, MDT, PEP, MDLZ, ETN, NTRS, HON, SEE, NVS, JCI, LMT, CAH, GLD, BOND, NUE, LQD, BKLN, AAPL, MSFT, OTIS, GOLD, CARR, FDX, CVX, QCOM, VZ, VLY, KHC, FB, PHO, WHR, SO, MMM, UNH, MO, BA, AZN, PNC, DUK, MRK, GSK, VOO, APD, AMZN, ENB, DD, AXP, LIN, CMI, CR, IYW, ABT, ATVI, D, IWM, CSCO, DEO, WMT, FCX, TXT, TECH, LHX, SNY, JNJ, TOTL, VXUS, BNDX, APTS, NVDA, GE, CB, Sold Out: CPRT, KSU, NFLX, ACN, DELL, CCJ, ORCL, PYPL, GILD, MKL, SWKS, XYL, F, SLVM,

Savannah, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, International Business Machines Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, McKesson Corp, sells Copart Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, General Mills Inc, , Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First City Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, First City Capital Management, Inc. owns 164 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First City Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+city+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,640 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,980 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 89,186 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 53,211 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,672 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $104.72, with an estimated average price of $97.85. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $268.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $205.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 30.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.615300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.