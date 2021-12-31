PYA Waltman Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Altice USA Inc

- New Purchases: VTI, BMY, HD, AAP, XOM, PNFP, SO, SAIC, AMZN, RF, WPM, GOOG, FDX, FHN, NEM, FLOW, QQQ, ECL, GOOGL, PG, SPXC, AVGO, PHYS, SPY, VO, CMCSA, ODFL, HZNP, TFC, CLF, UNP, UNH, VMC, ENPH, ABBV, SNAP, IWD, IWF, VTV, VUG, T, ABT, KO, HEI, MCD, PEG, WMT, WFC, MA, DOC, ADP, DE, RHI, VZ, VOO, MO, AEP, AMGN, EPD, GPC, HON, MNKD, PFE, JOE, AUY, AER, KL, GM, HCA, FSK, SHOP, COIN, IAU, ATI, CCJ, CNP, CL, GLW, MDT, MRK, PEP, QCOM, SSRM, LUV, SBUX, UL, WAB, L, TEL, AG, PVG, TRIP, QTWO, HUBS, PYPL, FND, MRNA, CHWY, INMD, AFRM, LCID, DBEF, EFA, IWM, NOBL, SLV, VDE, VGT, DDD, AMT, BAC, CX, LUMN, CSCO, C, WOLF, DEO, ENDP, FISI, F, IBM, MSTR, VTRS, NCR, NVS, ORCL, OSTK, CDMO, BKNG, TRV, SSYS, TD, MUX, RTX, WBA, XRX, BRBS, HIMX, EXK, DAL, AWK, TDC, AXU, UUUU, GPL, FSM, KMI, SAND, PRLB, AAL, GLMD, OR, VKTX, AA, CNDT, HWM, ALC, BRBR, ARNC, RADI, OGN, KD, GDX, GDXJ, ITOT, SILJ, VEU,
- Added Positions: QRTEA, JNJ, TDG, ROST, CHTR, BXMT,
- Reduced Positions: DSL, AEM, ATUS, VTR, POST, ETSY, NOMD,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,638 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 155,796 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 94,414 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 9,385 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 601,327 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.
