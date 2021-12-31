Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PYA Waltman Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Altice USA Inc

insider
Investment company PYA Waltman Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, The Home Depot Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PYA Waltman Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, PYA Waltman Capital, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PYA Waltman Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pya+waltman+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PYA Waltman Capital, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 130,638 shares, 20.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 155,796 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 94,414 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. Markel Corp (MKL) - 9,385 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  5. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 601,327 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $356.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

PYA Waltman Capital, LLC initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.



