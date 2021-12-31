Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Astra Space Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Astra Space Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 345,498 shares, 45.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,110 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.61% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,278 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 87,220 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,275 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.65%

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.615300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 70,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 345,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 304,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.997000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 42,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34.