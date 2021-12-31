Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Astra Space Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: IAU,
- Added Positions: SPY, VEA, IJH, QQQ, IJR, VWO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: ASTR, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, GLD, INTC, VEU,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, VIRT,
For the details of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pine+ridge+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 345,498 shares, 45.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,110 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.61%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,278 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 87,220 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,275 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.65%
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.615300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 70,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $447.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 345,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 304,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.35%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.997000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 42,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $27.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC. Also check out:
1. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pine Ridge Advisers LLC keeps buying