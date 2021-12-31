DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, IVV, VO,

Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Amgen Inc, Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $769 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 321,666 shares, 19.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 810,560 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.37% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 845,908 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 112,408 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 392,160 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.592200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $449.686200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $113.22 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.468000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 810,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 342.35%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $222.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 113.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 67.22%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 164,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88.