North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

SEV, SEV, CBOE, HMN, WFCPL.PFD, SHYG, CFR, KPTI, MQ, FXH, IWP, ROBT, SCHP, SKYY, PLD, ATRI, CTRA, CDNS, CCJ, COF, CARV, CCEP, CRK, LOAN, DISCA, EXPE, FORM, FMS, GRMN, GPN, HBAN, CEQP, JJSF, KOSS, FIZZ, NVAX, PKG, PH, DGX, PRPH, SHW, SWKS, MBOT, SSYS, TSM, TEF, OLED, UUU, ANTM, IMCC, BXMX, FOF, ULTA, FTNT, SAVE, PANW, SEAS, AGIO, KODK, CYBR, CDK, HRI, ELF, INSW, NVT, SONO, AVTR, IAC, VNT, UPST, DNMR, RBLX, IBRX, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, BHG, AMBP, LICY, JOBY, OLPX, PTLO, KD, WE, RIVN, SG, DOUG, BIL, CIBR, DEMZ, DIVO, HYD, IEMG, IWD, IWF, IYJ, IYW, PKB, SHM, USHY, VDE, VIXY, XLI, Added Positions: LAZR, VTIP, FLTR, CMA, BLBD, JPM, NEM, IVE, IVW, VTEB, LNT, BAC, PHYS, SII, VXUS, TGT, OESX, EFV, GLD, PGF, VOO, VIAC, ELY, CL, FITB, MSFT, UPS, ITOT, FLWS, AMZN, AMGN, BXMT, ETD, GOOGL, KMB, SMED, SBUX, VZ, DALN, EVA, HBB, EEM, IEFA, JKE, QQQ, SDY, VCSH, VWO, ACCO, ACU, AEP, ADP, TFC, BCRX, BIIB, CVS, CAT, CENT, DHR, DE, DCI, ESCA, FCX, GE, INTC, SJM, JNJ, K, LAKE, LVS, LAZ, LNC, LOW, NVDA, NTRS, PAYX, PEP, QCOM, RCKY, SPG, TXN, RTX, ET, FFA, MA, VMW, FB, OGCP, TWLO, DCUE, AMLP, BLOK, IBB, IVV, IWB, IWM, IWS, LQD, MSOS, QCLN, VB, VBR, VIG, VNQ, VOOV, VXF, VXX, XLF, MMM, ACN, ADBE, A, AB, ADM, AZN, BLK, CHRW, CAH, CERN, CVX, CI, C, DXC, ED, COST, D, EOG, EML, EA, EMR, EPD, EQR, F, FSP, GD, GSK, GS, LHX, HAS, WELL, HCSG, HPQ, HON, ICE, IP, J, MRVL, MAS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, MU, TAP, MS, MORN, NFLX, NTAP, NSC, NOC, NWE, OKE, ORCL, OI, PENN, PLUG, LIN, SO, SWX, TRV, SCS, SYK, TSN, GROW, USB, UAA, USM, X, VTR, WPC, DIS, ZBH, HBI, AVAV, AVGO, PSLV, SBRA, ARCO, REGI, PDI, DFP, SPNT, TWTR, HLT, GOOG, CGC, BABA, KEYS, AVNS, STOR, SHOP, CWEN, CC, PYPL, MIME, UA, YUMC, UBER, PTON, CARR, MSGE, GOCO, DKNG, CMPS, SKLZ, ATAI, AOA, AOM, ARKK, BIBL, BUG, EFG, HEFA, IJR, INDA, IWN, MJ, PBW, PFF, SCHA, SLV, TAN, TIP, VEA, VFH, VIGI, VNQI, VOE, VPU, VYM, XLB, XLG, XLK, XLP,

BOOT, TACO, SMG, VTI, EFA, SPY, TSLA, CTT, FDX, XYL, DVY, V, KKR, AMD, STZ, CRWS, PRTS, MDY, ABT, DUK, XOM, WBA, WTFC, BIPC, BNDX, T, ALL, MO, CNSL, EXC, IBM, LMT, MDT, CRM, WMT, WEC, WYNN, REED, TDC, SVFD, CRSP, JPST, XBI, ATVI, AMAT, BP, BAX, BA, SCHW, CSCO, LLY, ENB, GILD, HRB, ISRG, LEE, MIC, MSI, VTRS, NCR, NRG, NXST, NWN, SLF, SPWR, TD, VRTX, WAB, XEL, XRX, GPRE, GIM, RQI, NZF, NEA, CLW, KMI, EPZM, PBPB, MOMO, RMR, HEXO, ICLK, AMRX, BNGO, MAXN, ASAN, AI, SHLS, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, SLVM, AGG, BETZ, BND, FXE, FXF, GNMA, IDU, PHO, SH, VCIT, VYMI, Sold Out: CVA, AHH, OXY, ARKG, ENBL, HYLN, PSK, ESPR, HTBX, ARD, DMTK, PDD, SDC, VLDR, DMB, RIDE, CYBN, EOSE, CPNG, DWM, MVST, MDP, MDP, ASML, AMRN, CRAI, CIEN, CMP, CCI, M, HTBK, DDD, TTWO, VKQ, AVXL, PKO, TAK, WKHS, OMER, VER,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Comerica Inc, Blue Bird Corp, sells Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Del Taco Restaurants Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q4, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1197 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) - 6,038,116 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 303.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,982 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 287,881 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 487,615 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 727,517 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.12%

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Sono Group NV. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $38.2, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $5.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 139,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $120.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $39.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Luminar Technologies Inc by 303.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.038700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 6,038,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 727,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 141.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 310,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 683.76%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Blue Bird Corp by 108.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 321,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 3664.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $14.42.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $25.12.