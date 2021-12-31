Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bruni J V & Co Buys Rocket Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bruni J V & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruni J V & Co . As of 2021Q4, Bruni J V & Co owns 34 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRUNI J V & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruni+j+v+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRUNI J V & CO
  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,520,564 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  2. Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 311,954 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 549,718 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. The AES Corp (AES) - 1,974,519 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,211,635 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 853,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRUNI J V & CO . Also check out:

1. BRUNI J V & CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRUNI J V & CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRUNI J V & CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRUNI J V & CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus