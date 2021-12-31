Bruni J V & Co Buys Rocket Inc

Investment company Bruni J V & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruni J V & Co . As of 2021Q4, Bruni J V & Co owns 34 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRUNI J V & CO . Also check out:
1. BRUNI J V & CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRUNI J V & CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRUNI J V & CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRUNI J V & CO keeps buying
- New Purchases: RKT,
- Added Positions: STOR, ALLY, CI, MTZ, PRIM, ATUS, BLDP,
- Reduced Positions: RRC, KMI, LUMN, ARCC, BRK.B, HBI, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRUNI J V & CO
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,520,564 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 311,954 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 549,718 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- The AES Corp (AES) - 1,974,519 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,211,635 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 853,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.
