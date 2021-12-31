Bruni J V & Co Buys Rocket Inc

New Purchases: RKT,

RKT, Added Positions: STOR, ALLY, CI, MTZ, PRIM, ATUS, BLDP,

STOR, ALLY, CI, MTZ, PRIM, ATUS, BLDP, Reduced Positions: RRC, KMI, LUMN, ARCC, BRK.B, HBI, DIS,

Investment company Bruni J V & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruni J V & Co . As of 2021Q4, Bruni J V & Co owns 34 stocks with a total value of $811 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,520,564 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 311,954 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 549,718 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% The AES Corp (AES) - 1,974,519 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,211,635 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 853,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.